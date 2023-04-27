Local Listings
Lee Woodruff challenges stigma around mental health for women at Laura Bush Institute

Lee Woodruff speaking in Lubbock
Lee Woodruff speaking in Lubbock(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, the Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health held a presentation to educate and empower women about mental health.

The keynote speaker, Lee Woodruff, shared her story to try and diminish the stigma around women’s mental health.

Prim Naegele, Assistant Director of Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health says, “We work hard to present this information to women and empower them to know more.”

Lee Woodruff knows a thing or two about trauma and mental health. In 2006, her husband Bob Woodruff suffered a brain injury while covering the war in Iraq. Now, 17 years later she shares her story with women around the globe.

“When you tell your story and you share your story of a hard thing or you do something for someone else who is going through it, you just feel better about yourself that is one way to heal,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff says the stigma around women’s mental health can prevent people from healing and moving on from the past.

“We don’t give ourselves enough of a break and I think sometimes all the women in my life, myself included, need to understand that it is okay to put ourselves first; because if we don’t do that as mothers and spouses the rest of the family is going to be cheated,” Woodruff said.

Prim Naegele says the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is the first step for those who need help.

“We try to partner in and put women in touch with whoever they need to talk to, to get the help they need,” Naegele said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

