Lubbock ISD students build homes for low-income families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock ISD students are helping put a roof over someone’s head as part of the district’s partnership with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

This group of students at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center is focused on long-term success with every board, switch and pipe they install.

Electrical, plumbing and construction students are pushing aside the textbooks and putting on the tool belts, working together to build two homes for the nonprofit.

Instructor Blaine Eubanks says it’s a great opportunity for some hands-on learning.

“They learn in the classroom what they need to know when they go out in the field,” Eubanks said. “Now they’re actually getting to use that.

Nathaniel Enlecio, a senior at Coronado High School, says this project will open doors for him in the future.

“We’ve built this house from the ground up - the floors, walls, roofing,” Enlecio said. “This prepares us early in life to go into the workforce.”

But a home is more than just four walls and a roof. That’s where the teamwork comes in.

Lubbock High junior Hugo Torres is supplying the power with his work on the electrical system, something he says he’d like to do again in the future.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do in the 10th grade,” Torres said. “I was just looking for something to do and I wanted to try it out. I got interested in it, so I wanna continue on electrical. It’s something that I want to do.”

It’s not just these students getting set up for the future.

Brittany Morgan with Habitat for Humanity says soon these houses will become homes for families in in the nonprofit’s housing program.

“For these families, it’s a security blanket that they get, and it’s theirs,” Morgan said. “It’s just awesome to know that everybody in the Lubbock community is doing this to help low-income families get a decent place to live.”

Torres feels the same way.

“It’s cool to know that you participated in that and you’re helping out someone’s life,” Torres said. “A family in need of a house.”

Lubbock ISD students have now helped construct 20 houses for the non-profit.

One was moved into place on Apr. 24, a symbol of the work done, the potential created, and the stability provided for the family that will occupy it.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.