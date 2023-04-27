Lubbock joins millions wearing jeans in support of sexual assault survivors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year on the last Wednesday of April, millions of people across the world wear jeans to spread awareness and stand in solidarity with sexual assault survivors.

In 1992, in a small town in Italy, an 18-year-old woman accused her 45-year-old driving instructor of rape. He was convicted and sentenced to jail.

“Whenever it comes to convictions and justice for survivors, that’s really hard, and it’s been a really long road,” Texas Tech Risk Intervention and Safety Education’s (RISE) Program Manager, Jorgann Holgersen, said.

Six years later, the driving instructor appealed his conviction and claimed it was consensual, because the girl was wearing tight jeans and because the jeans were so tight, he couldn’t remove them without help from her. The Italian supreme court ruled in his favor and overturned the conviction.

“On the path of ‘Hey there was not consent’ or even on the path of education, the definition of consent can become very muddled,” Holgersen said.

The day after the conviction was overturned, the women in the Italian parliament wore jeans on the front steps of the supreme court in protest. This protest gained international media coverage and protests started all around the world, it soon became Denim Day, which is now the longest running sexual assault campaign in history.

“To have the survivors back and being public about that, I think, is the most impactful way to show people that you’re not alone,” Holgersen said.

According to Texas Association Against Sexual Assault “one in five women and one in 20 men in Texas have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetime and more than 80 percent of Texans that were sexually assaulted did not report it to law enforcement.”

“Looking at those reports, you can see it as a win, of somebody coming forward and sharing their story and wanting justice of some form,” Wallace said.

Texas Tech Title IX office and the Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) office, offers resources and support for victims of sexual violence or you can call the 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

“Sexual assault does not discriminate and people who want to take that power from others, they don’t discriminate,” Holgersen said.

