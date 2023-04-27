Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Pete catches Coach Joey McGuire at National Football Foundation Banquet

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our own Pete Christy got a chance to interview Red Raider Football Coach Joey McGuire at the National Football Foundation Banquet on Wednesday night.

Pete asked him about the Spring Game, if he underestimated how good being Texas Tech Football Coach would be, and where he will be 24 hours from now.

McGuire told Pete that he loves a challenge and he is looking forward to climbing the crane after his daughter gets married on May 6.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Martinez, 17
17-year-old Elijah Martinez charged with West Lubbock murder
Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
One injured in Southwest Lubbock crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in early April
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Two-vehicle crash on Memphis and 50th
Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Pete catches Coach Joey McGuire at National Football Foundation Banquet
Pete live with Butch Henderson, Gerald Meyers before NFF Awards
Pete live with Butch Henderson, Gerald Meyers before NFF Awards
Entering the day just two shots off the lead, the Texas Tech women’s golf team shot a team...
Tech women’s golf battles weather to finish fifth at 2023 Big 12 Championships
The Red Raiders dropped a wire-to-wire contest in game two at Kansas, 1-0, to even the series...
Tech softball falls in game two to Kansas