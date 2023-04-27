Pete catches Coach Joey McGuire at National Football Foundation Banquet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our own Pete Christy got a chance to interview Red Raider Football Coach Joey McGuire at the National Football Foundation Banquet on Wednesday night.

Pete asked him about the Spring Game, if he underestimated how good being Texas Tech Football Coach would be, and where he will be 24 hours from now.

McGuire told Pete that he loves a challenge and he is looking forward to climbing the crane after his daughter gets married on May 6.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.