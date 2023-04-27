Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs

In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in Mountain View, Calif. Post-it note manufacturer 3M announced 6,000 layoffs in April 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – On Tuesday, the manufacturer of products that include Post-it notes and Scotch tape announced it will be cutting 6,000 jobs globally across all business segments for a pre-tax savings of up to $900 million per year.

3M said the major layoffs are part of a restructuring “intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused” by simplifying the supply chain and reducing layers of management.

The cuts follow the elimination of 2,500 manufacturing jobs in January.

3M said supply chain problems from the pandemic-era have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped, meaning they no longer need as much staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
Elijah Martinez, 17
17-year-old Elijah Martinez charged with west Lubbock murder
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
1 killed after robbery leads to police chase that ended in crash in Southeast Lubbock
5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana
3 injured in 5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Washington.
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
1 killed after robbery leads to police chase that ended in crash in Southeast Lubbock
A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the...
VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks
Set up your virtual home inventory
Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster