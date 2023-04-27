Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

SPC to host annual Peace Officer Memorial Service

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service is slated for 10 a.m. May 3 (Wednesday) on the lawn at the entrance to South Plains College.

The keynote speaker will be Sam Stock, Texas Regional Director for ALERRT for Regions 4 and 5.

The event honors law enforcement officers whose lives were lost while serving and protecting citizens across the United States. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, nationwide more than 245 law enforcement officers died in 2022 with 35 officers from Texas.

“We honor the fallen by training the living,” is the motto of the South Plains College Law Enforcement Technology program.

The SPC Law Enforcement Honor Guard will perform a 21-gun salute and Taps. Also, the Levelland Police Department Honor Guard will raise the flags. Michael Mogan of the Lubbock Airport Police Department will play the bagpipes.

For more information, contact Mark Wittie, assistant professor of law enforcement, at (806) 716-2356.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Martinez, 17
17-year-old Elijah Martinez charged with west Lubbock murder
Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana
3 injured in 5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289
A construction worker had his leg broken on Wednesday night, struck by a pipe after the chain...
Construction worker suffers broken leg after chain holding pipe breaks
Authorities are assessing the damage from severe storms last night in Dickens County.
Severe weather damage reported in Dickens County

Latest News

One of Kentucky Derby 149′s contenders is now out of the race due to an injury sustained in a...
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury
Elijah Martinez, 17
17-year-old Elijah Martinez charged with west Lubbock murder
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Teen charged in West Lubbock murder
Lubbock ISD Habitat for Humanity build
Lubbock ISD students build homes for low-income families