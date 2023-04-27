SPC to host annual Peace Officer Memorial Service

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service is slated for 10 a.m. May 3 (Wednesday) on the lawn at the entrance to South Plains College.

The keynote speaker will be Sam Stock, Texas Regional Director for ALERRT for Regions 4 and 5.

The event honors law enforcement officers whose lives were lost while serving and protecting citizens across the United States. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, nationwide more than 245 law enforcement officers died in 2022 with 35 officers from Texas.

“We honor the fallen by training the living,” is the motto of the South Plains College Law Enforcement Technology program.

The SPC Law Enforcement Honor Guard will perform a 21-gun salute and Taps. Also, the Levelland Police Department Honor Guard will raise the flags. Michael Mogan of the Lubbock Airport Police Department will play the bagpipes.

For more information, contact Mark Wittie, assistant professor of law enforcement, at (806) 716-2356.

