Thursday morning top stories: Teen charged in West Lubbock murder

Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Teen charged in West Lubbock murder
- The suspect in a deadly shooting near 19th and Alcove is in custody
- Police say 17-year-old Elijah Martinez shot Ricardo Mojica during a fight last Friday
Construction worker injured by pipe
- A construction worker suffered a broken leg during an accident last night at 114th and Highway 87
- Deputies say a pipe broke loose while being towed and rolled into the worker
House passes debt limit bill
- The House passed a bill to raise the federal debt limit and cut spending
- The measure now goes to the Senate, but is not expected to pass
Air Force suspends two commanders
- The U.S. Air Force suspended two commanders as part of the investigation into the leak of classified Pentagon documents
- The commands oversaw operations at the base, in Massachusetts, where the suspected leaker was stationed
