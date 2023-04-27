Thursday morning top stories: Teen charged in West Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Teen charged in West Lubbock murder

The suspect in a deadly shooting near 19th and Alcove is in custody

Police say 17-year-old Elijah Martinez shot Ricardo Mojica during a fight last Friday

Construction worker injured by pipe

A construction worker suffered a broken leg during an accident last night at 114th and Highway 87

Deputies say a pipe broke loose while being towed and rolled into the worker

House passes debt limit bill

The House passed a bill to raise the federal debt limit and cut spending

The measure now goes to the Senate, but is not expected to pass

Air Force suspends two commanders

The U.S. Air Force suspended two commanders as part of the investigation into the leak of classified Pentagon documents

The commands oversaw operations at the base, in Massachusetts, where the suspected leaker was stationed

