Watch out for work zones as crews prepare for construction of Loop 88

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction for Loop 88, Lubbock’s outer loop, is making progress.

The project will create a six-lane divided highway stretching for 36 miles. It was an idea for over a decade; Dianah Asencio with TxDOT says Lubbock has always been ahead of the transportation curve and the new loop is proof of that.

“This is just going to offer another avenue for citizens to use in an area that has been growing by leaps and bounds over the last few years.” Ascencio said.

Construction started in 2021 and for the last year and a half, crews have been working on the parts you never see and maybe don’t think about when you’re driving,

“Installing storm drainage for a majority of that part of the time, we have also been working on constructing the eastbound frontage roads,” Ascencio said.

So, what’s left to finish on this nearly $600 million project?

“Our crews are still moving a lot of dirt. They’re still working on the drainage system as well as paving with hot mix some of the sections that we have already finished,” Ascencio said.

The phase they are in now is expected to take a little over three years to complete, then they will move to the next phase.

“University, Quaker, Slide and Indiana - start building those intersections to connect to the frontage roads that were building right now,” Ascencio said.

The entire project still has 12 to 15 years to go before it is fully completed,

Ascencio said, even though they still have a ways to go, they are making progress, and as construction continues, travel with care, stay alert, and stay off your phone to make sure that everyone gets through the work zone safely.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.