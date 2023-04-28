Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college football game against Army in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Air Force won the game by a final of 13-7.(Emil Lippe | AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will reward members of the Air Force with a trophy for winning a football rivalry.

The president will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House on Friday.

The Air Force football team beat the Army team 13-7 during a tournament back in November, assuring the Falcons of their 21st trophy, the Associated Press reported.

The trophy is given as part of a three-team rivalry between the Army, Navy and Air Force service academies and is awarded to the football team with the best record.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
Robbery, police chase ends in deadly crash in Southeast Lubbock
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury
Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon AFB Airman dies after being found unresponsive on base
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.
Connie Hall, Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary, Nevada
President, First Lady honor ‘Teachers of the Year’ at the White House
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24,...
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
White House Welcomes 2023 Teachers of the Year
According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside...
Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school