Crosbyton pitcher reaches milestone, ‘Pet of the Day’ dog finds loving home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A high school pitcher passes 100 strike outs and a Pet of the Day finds a home for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Crosbyton High School pitcher Dylan Doss topped 100 strike outs for the season after the Chief’s game against Petersburg. Doss struck out 15 batters in that game and now stands at 109.

There is also a happy update for one of the KCBD’s Pet of the Day dogs.

You may remember Titan. He got adopted on March 27. His new family says he was a little shy at first but has really blossomed.

He gets to go on walks, car rides and even gets to pick out toys at PetSmart. His family says he is a very obedient dog who brings them lots of joy.

