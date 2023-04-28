Local Listings
Crosbyton pitcher reaches milestone, ‘Pet of the Day’ dog finds loving home

Tell Me Something Good
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A high school pitcher passes 100 strike outs and a Pet of the Day finds a home for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Crosbyton High School pitcher Dylan Doss topped 100 strike outs for the season after the Chief’s game against Petersburg. Doss struck out 15 batters in that game and now stands at 109.

There is also a happy update for one of the KCBD’s Pet of the Day dogs.

You may remember Titan. He got adopted on March 27. His new family says he was a little shy at first but has really blossomed.

He gets to go on walks, car rides and even gets to pick out toys at PetSmart. His family says he is a very obedient dog who brings them lots of joy.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

