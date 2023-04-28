Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, Apr. 27

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (Bi-District Playoffs)

Floydada 18 Post 1

Floydada 22 Post 2 (Floydada wins series 2-0 to advance to Area Round)

Ralls 7 Tahoka 5

Brownwood 6 Levelland 2

Borden County 26 Petersburg 0

Lamesa 19 Kermit 0

Sweetwater 13 Stephenville 2

Forsan 11 Sundown 4

BASEBALL (Regular Season)

Crosbyton 19 Petersburg 2

Frenship 4 San Angelo Central 1

