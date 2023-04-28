Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, Apr. 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL (Bi-District Playoffs)
Floydada 18 Post 1
Floydada 22 Post 2 (Floydada wins series 2-0 to advance to Area Round)
Ralls 7 Tahoka 5
Brownwood 6 Levelland 2
Borden County 26 Petersburg 0
Lamesa 19 Kermit 0
Sweetwater 13 Stephenville 2
Forsan 11 Sundown 4
BASEBALL (Regular Season)
Crosbyton 19 Petersburg 2
Frenship 4 San Angelo Central 1
