Friday morning top stories: Tyree Wilson drafted to Las Vegas Raiders

Tyree Wilson drafted to Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson with the seventh pick of the NFL Draft

He is the first Red Raider taken in the first round since 2020

Details here: Tyree Wilson selected by Las Vegas Raiders, No. 7 overall in 1st round of NFL draft

Police chase ends in fatal crash

A robbery suspect is dead after a police chase ended in a rollover near Southeast Loop 289 and the Slaton Highway

Investigators say the suspect robbed someone near 90th and Flint and then led officers on a chase

Full story here: Robbery, police chase ends in deadly crash in Southeast Lubbock

Three soldiers die in helicopter collision

Three U.S. Army soldiers died Thursday after two Apache Helicopters collided near Healey, Alaska

The helicopters were returning from a training flight at the time of the crash

Read more here: 3 US Army soldiers killed after 2 helicopters crash in Alaska

