Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Friday morning top stories: Tyree Wilson drafted to Las Vegas Raiders

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Tyree Wilson drafted to Las Vegas Raiders

Police chase ends in fatal crash

Three soldiers die in helicopter collision

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
Robbery, police chase ends in deadly crash in Southeast Lubbock
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury
Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon AFB Airman dies after being found unresponsive on base

Latest News

Mackenzie Middle school students made and donated blankets and toys for the Lubbock Animal...
Mackenzie Middle School ‘Mack Makers’ deliver handmade donations to animal shelter
TTU Ranch Horse team is celebrating its 3rd national championship.
TTU Ranch Horse team reflects on third national win
Wolfforth installs infrastructure ahead of water connection to the City of Lubbock
Wolfforth prepares for water connection to Lubbock, pays remaining consulting fee for contract
Covenant Health
Covenant hosting event for Lubbock patients at risk of losing Medicaid coverage