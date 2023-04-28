Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rambo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rambo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is easygoing and would prefer to sit on a couch with you rather than be outside. He is also gentle and super sweet. Rambo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kelsey.

