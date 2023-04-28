Local Listings
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating the death of a man who reportedly shot himself during a police chase and rolled his vehicle in southeast Lubbock.

Police were called to McCullough Park in the 9000 block of Flint Ave. just after 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. A man called police, reporting a man with a shotgun had robbed him. He said the gunman drove away in a black pickup after the robbery.

The vehicle was driven by 49-year-old Kenneth Forehand, according to a release. Officers located the truck and attempted to pull Forehand over. However, he drove away from police, heading east. The pursuit lasted for about five minutes, spanning from the area near the park to the 1100 block of Southeast Loop 289.

During the chase, Forehand reportedly shot himself with the shotgun, causing the pickup truck to veer off the roadway. The vehicle rolled through several lanes of traffic and came to a stop near the Valero gas station.

When inspecting the pickup truck, police found the items Forehand reportedly stole during the robbery.

LPD’s METRO Unit, Major Crash Investigation Unit and Office of Professional Standards is investigating the case. An autopsy has been ordered as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

