Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10. The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site. Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

A Lubbock man has been charged with capital murder, thought to be responsible for the death of 10-month-old Marion Reebecca Montoya by stuffing her in a backpack and leaving her in the trunk of a vehicle. (Katrina Montoya)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family mourns loss of 10-month-old stuffed in backpack

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.