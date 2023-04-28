Local Listings
Overnight main lane closures scheduled for West Loop next week, Apr. 30 through May 4

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Provided by TxDOT

LUBBOCK – Routine bridge maintenance and repairs are scheduled to take place overnight next week along west Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway (US 62/82). The work will require various overnight lane and ramp closures beginning Sunday, April 30 and will continue nightly through May 4.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. each evening with the roadway reopening to traffic by 5:30 a.m. Drivers are asked to stay alert, slow down and watch out for our crew and construction equipment.

Work will take place weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

