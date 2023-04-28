Possible showers tonight, warmer tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a chance for some showers this evening. Very light, if any, accumulation is expected.

Satellite-Radar (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be near 35°, with mostly cloudy skies. Blowing dust will be possible throughout the evening. North winds will be around 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Northwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Highs Tomorrow (KCBD)

Saturday night, north winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Expect mostly clear skies, with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

Sunday night will be breezy with northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It will be mostly clear in the evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

