Shark Show Encounter this weekend to benefit Lubbock Aquarium

By Andrew Wood
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Adventure Park is hosting its fourth-annual Pet Fest this weekend, which allows patrons to bring their best friend to the park with them.

While over in the parking lot, families can see some more exotic creatures.

“We brought in sharks, live sharks,” said Kai Evans, president of the Lubbock Aquarium. “They are from California, so we’ve got four different sharks that people can meet. The largest is about eight to nine feet.”

While the public can see marine wildlife up close, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Aquarium, a place Evans says is important for public education.

“Aquariums and zoos are so important to communities,” she says, “They help just engage students. It helps give them ideas: as far as career paths. It’s so important, but also, just the learning about the care of different animals that they wouldn’t care for at home.”

While sharks are known for their predatorial nature, Evans says the featured nurse sharks are actually very friendly.

“We’ve got nurse sharks that are not an aggressive shark, but it just shows them there’s so many different types of sharks, and that’s one thing about having an aquarium,” Evans says, “Bringing these exhibits really does show people just a different variety of ocean life.”

Saturday’s shows will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. On Sunday, the shows will be 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Tickets can be found online at the Adventure Park Facebook page, and www.AdventureParkFun.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

