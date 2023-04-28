Walk a Mile in Her Shoes awareness event happening Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an opportunity to spread awareness and share support for survivors of sexual violence in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Whether you’re a survivor of sexual assault, or want to show your support for victims, you’re invited to join the walk Saturday, and men are encouraged to bring their best pair of red heels.

“You know the saying, you never know what a woman goes through until you walk a mile in her shoes,” Matt Duenes, the community relations coordinator for Voice of Hope, said.

Statistics about sexual violence crimes primarily count crimes against women. But Matt Duenes with Voice of Hope says sexual violence crimes against men go drastically underreported due to social stigma.

“We invite the guys to wear red heels just to break up that stigma that sexual violence only happens to women, it only happens to a specific age or something like that,” Duenes said.

That’s how this awareness event got started.

“It can be hard telling your story, it’s just a fun way just to raise awareness and show survivors that I’m here for you, I understand what you’re going through and I’m going to support you,” Duenes said.

The event is hosted by Voice of Hope, a local rape crisis center that is there for victims from the very beginning. When survivors go to Voice of Hope their advocates will assist them with hospital visits, law enforcement, counseling, and be their biggest supporter in the courtroom. Whether a crisis happened 10 years ago or yesterday, Voice of Hope encourages speaking to an advocate or someone who can support you.

“You can always come forward with Voice of Hope and we’re always gonna listen and offer help, hope and healing,” Duenes said.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes gathers men and women from all over the community; whether survivors or allies, it is a safe place to share your story.

“So grab a pair of red heels and come walk with us,” Duenes said.

Saturday’s walk will begin at noon at Safety City. You can register online or at the entrance. Everyone is welcome and there will be food and activities for all ages. All of the proceeds will go towards assisting victims of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

