Wild Temperature Changes

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, temps much cooler than yesterday thanks to a cold front which has dialed today’s highs to the 50s. Stick around though, because this weekend undergoes a warm surge that ramps up temperatures yet again, putting Saturday’s highs in the low 70s and Sunday’s highs in the upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Post frontal showers are expected to filter through the area beginning this morning and throughout the day into the overnight hours. These are expected to be light and scattered with a few bringing heavier rain in some locations. Rain chances dry up by Friday night.

