2 from Littlefield killed in semi collision on US 84

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people from Littlefield have killed in a Saturday morning crash on US 84, northwest of FM 168, half a mile east of Anton.

DPS tells us the driver, 23-year-old Maria Saucedo Ballesteros and the passenger, 26-year-old David Enriquez had been involved in a previous crash and were sitting across the inside lane of US 84 in a 2012 Ford F-150 around 2 a.m. when they were struck by a semi towing a trailer.

Enriquez was declared dead at the scene. Ballesteros was taken to Lamb Healthcare Center in Littlefield where she died from her injuries.

The semi driver was treated for non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS says Ballesteros and Enriquez were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

