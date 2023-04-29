Local Listings
DPS identifies Lubbock woman killed in collision with semi in Dawson County

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers have now released the name of a Lubbock woman killed in a collision with a semi in Dawson County on Thursday afternoon.

50-year-old Donna Ruth Hinkle died after colliding with a semi pulling a trailer on SH 137 around 3:40 p.m.

DPS says she was headed north on State Highway 137 in a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche when she drifted into the wrong lane and hit a Mack truck towing a trailer in the southbound lane.

She was prounounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

