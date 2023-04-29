Eastbound South Loop 289 main lane closures begin Monday

Local Listings
By Dianah Ascencio
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 1, TxDOT will close the left and middle lanes of eastbound south Loop 289, at Quaker Avenue, to traffic.

The closure will allow crews to safely replace bridge joints, make deck and concrete repairs and stage construction equipment.

Along with eastbound Loop traffic reduced to one-lane, between Indiana Avenue and Slide Road, the Quaker Avenue and Slide Road on-ramps will be closed. The Quaker Avenue turnarounds will also remain closed.

Message boards are in place advising drivers about the upcoming lane closures. Motorists should anticipate major traffic delays and are urged to find an alternate route.

Work to make the repairs to the Loop 289/Quaker bridges is expected to take approximately 4-6 weeks to complete and will take place weather permitting.

