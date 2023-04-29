Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL (Bi-District Playoffs)
Snyder 6 Glen Rose 5
Lubbock Cooper 4 Amarillo 2
Frenship 13 EP Socorro 0
Sweetwater 11 Stephenville 1
Littlefield 11 Alpine 3
Brownwood 12 Levelland 0
Monterey 12 Tascosa 2
River Road 23 Slaton 1
Idalou 10 Canadian 0
Abilene Wylie 11 Plainview 1
Brownfield 12 Stanton 6
Shallowater 15 Dalhart 4
BASEBALL
Sudan 13 Ralls 2
Frenship 8 San Angelo Central 3
Amarillo 5 Plainview 4
Lubbock Christian 26 TK Gorman 2
Monterey 6 Lubbock High 1
Lubbock Cooper 7 Abilene Wylie 5
Shallowater 17 Nazareth 7
Levelland 3 Estacado 2
