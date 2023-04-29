Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 28

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (Bi-District Playoffs)

Snyder 6 Glen Rose 5

Lubbock Cooper 4 Amarillo 2

Frenship 13 EP Socorro 0

Sweetwater 11 Stephenville 1

Littlefield 11 Alpine 3

Brownwood 12 Levelland 0

Monterey 12 Tascosa 2

River Road 23 Slaton 1

Idalou 10 Canadian 0

Abilene Wylie 11 Plainview 1

Brownfield 12 Stanton 6

Shallowater 15 Dalhart 4

BASEBALL

Sudan 13 Ralls 2

Frenship 8 San Angelo Central 3

Amarillo 5 Plainview 4

Lubbock Christian 26 TK Gorman 2

Monterey 6 Lubbock High 1

Lubbock Cooper 7 Abilene Wylie 5

Shallowater 17 Nazareth 7

Levelland 3 Estacado 2

