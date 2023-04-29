Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (Bi-District Playoffs)

Snyder 6 Glen Rose 5

Lubbock Cooper 4 Amarillo 2

Frenship 13 EP Socorro 0

Sweetwater 11 Stephenville 1

Littlefield 11 Alpine 3

Brownwood 12 Levelland 0

Monterey 12 Tascosa 2

River Road 23 Slaton 1

Idalou 10 Canadian 0

Abilene Wylie 11 Plainview 1

Brownfield 12 Stanton 6

Shallowater 15 Dalhart 4

BASEBALL

Sudan 13 Ralls 2

Frenship 8 San Angelo Central 3

Amarillo 5 Plainview 4

Lubbock Christian 26 TK Gorman 2

Monterey 6 Lubbock High 1

Lubbock Cooper 7 Abilene Wylie 5

Shallowater 17 Nazareth 7

Levelland 3 Estacado 2

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.