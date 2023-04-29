Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 29

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (Bi-District Playoffs)

Frenship 6 El Paso Socorro 5 (Frenship wins series)

Amarillo 15 Lubbock Cooper 9 (series tied at 1)

Amarillo 7 Lubbock Cooper 6 (Amarillo wins series)

Abilene Wylie 10 Plainview 0 (Abilene Wylie wins series)

Brownfield 5 Stanton 3 (Brownfield wins series)

River Road 5 Slaton 4 ( River Road wins series)

Idalou 22 Childress 1 (Idalou wins series)

Glen Rose 10 Snyder 3 (series tied at 1)

TAPPS

Midland Christian 12 Lubbock Christian 2

BASEBALL

Frenship 13 San Angelo Central 0

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

