Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.
SOFTBALL (Bi-District Playoffs)
Frenship 6 El Paso Socorro 5 (Frenship wins series)
Amarillo 15 Lubbock Cooper 9 (series tied at 1)
Amarillo 7 Lubbock Cooper 6 (Amarillo wins series)
Abilene Wylie 10 Plainview 0 (Abilene Wylie wins series)
Brownfield 5 Stanton 3 (Brownfield wins series)
River Road 5 Slaton 4 ( River Road wins series)
Idalou 22 Childress 1 (Idalou wins series)
Glen Rose 10 Snyder 3 (series tied at 1)
TAPPS
Midland Christian 12 Lubbock Christian 2
BASEBALL
Frenship 13 San Angelo Central 0
