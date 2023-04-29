Lubbock committee working to bridge the gap between active duty and civilian life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Veterans Advisory Committee and the city of Lubbock hosted the 7th annual West Texas Salute to Veterans Saturday at the Silent Wings Museum.

The committee’s goal is to make the transition from active duty to civilian life easier for veterans coming home.

“I think the city of Lubbock is a great place to live for veterans,” Benny Guerrero, the chairman for the Veterans Advisory Committee, said.

Guerrero said Lubbock honors the sacrifice veterans have made and works to make their transition easier.

“When you serve on active duty, you have all these resources readily available, all on an installation, a military installation, and when you make that transition back to civilian life it’s kind of hard for you to connect in those,” Guerrero said.

The West Texas Salute to Veterans is one way the committee is showing veterans everything available to them. A variety of organizations had information tables explaining their services.

“Each one represents each of the resources that these veterans can tie in at no cost to them, which is beautiful, it’s an awesome thing,” Guerrero said.

Not only do those organizations provide necessary services for veterans, Guerrero said most of the members have walked in combat boots themselves.

“Their members have PhDs in friendship, and it’s that friendship that helps our veterans who struggle with PTS start to heal,” Guerrero said.

While the event is for current veterans, Guerrero said it’s also meant to spark an interest in enlisting in the next generation.

“Our youth are inspired and say, ‘I want to be like them,’ or ‘I want to be able to sacrifice for my country,’ and knowing that whenever they come back there’s these resources,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said the committee is hoping to show veterans they will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.