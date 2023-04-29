Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock man sentenced to life in prison
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday
Trevor Rowe sentenced
- Trevor Rowe was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.
- According to court documents, Rowe took a 10-month-old baby with him to work in January 2020 and stuffed her in a backpack for over five hours.
Pet Fest at Adventure Park
- Adventure Park is hosting its fourth-annual Pet Fest this weekend.
- A shark show encounter will be there and all the proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Aquarium.
Lubbock man pleads guilty to child sex abuse
- 35-year-old Cody Sullivan has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
- Court documents say Sullivan committed at least two acts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 over the course of seven years.
