Temps Soar For A Warm Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temperatures today jump from the mid 50s of yesterday to the mid-to-upper 70s today. Skies remain mostly sunny with a few patches of clouds throughout the day and winds lighter than yesterday, but still breezy. Tonight, temps drop to the mid-to-upper 40s.

7 Day Temps (KCBD)

Sunday sees temperatures jump even higher, with highs ranging upper 80s to mid 90s, skies also mostly sunny and winds breezy. Monday drops highs back into the upper 70s where we’ll stay through Tuesday, with slim chances of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

