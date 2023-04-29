Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS identifies Lubbock woman killed in collision with semi in Dawson County
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe....
Trevor Rowe, who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack, gets life without parole
Cody Sullivan, 34, of Lubbock
Cody Sullivan receives 30 years after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 from Littlefield killed in semi collision on US 84
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
5 people, including 8-year-old, killed in Texas shooting
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock man sentenced to life in prison