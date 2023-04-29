Villa walks off No. 7 Oklahoma State

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a walk-off single from Arriana Villa, Texas Tech earned its first win over No. 7 Oklahoma State since 2018 in game two, 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

With the game on the line in the bottom of the eighth, Villa calmy stepped up to the plate and roped the walk off single to hand Texas Tech (31-20, 5-12 Big 12) its first win over No. 7 Oklahoma State (40-9, 9-5 Big 12) since 2018. It also marked Tech’s second walk off win of the season after a come from behind victory over Rutgers.

“We got kicked in the mouth in the first game, but we came out and flipped the script in game two,” head coach Craig Snider said. “I told them between games that it’s not about the outcome, it’s about the fight. If you continue to throw punches, you’re going to land one eventually, and we did today.”

Game One: No. 7 Oklahoma State 10 Texas Tech 1

Starter Kendall Fritz (11-7) worked back-to-back scoreless frames to open the contest before a five-run third inning would prove to be the difference in game one.

Morgyn Wynne kickstarted the scoring for the Cowgirls after blasting a two-out, three-run home run. After a Chyenne Factor single, Micaela Wark followed with a two-run shot of her own to hand Oklahoma State a 5-0 lead.

The Red Raiders look to break their scoreless streak after singles from Demi Elder and Abbie Orrick put a pair of runners on for the top of the lineup, but they were left stranded.

Olivia Rains entered for Fritz in the top of and would allow a run off a wild pitch. Tech again would see a pair of runners on in the bottom of the fourth after a walk and an Alanna Barraza single but couldn’t do anything with them.

A run in the top of the fifth off a sacrifice fly and another three-run blast in the top of the sixth would see the Cowgirls up 10-0; however, Tech evaded the shutout after Peyton Blythe roped an RBI double off of Oklahoma State reliever Ivy Rosenberry.

Kelly Maxwell (14-2) earned the win after hurling 5.0 shutout innings. She scattered three hits and allowed just two walks.

Game Two: No. 7 Oklahoma State 4, Texas Tech 3

With the game in the bottom of the eighth, Barraza and Blythe knocked back-to-back two out singles to set up Villa for the game-winning hit.

Much like game one, both teams remained scoreless through the first two frames of the contest before the Cowgirls tallied a run off an error and a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the fourth, back-to-back two out singles from Claire Timm and Lexi Kilfoyl tacked on another pair of runs for Oklahoma State. However, Tech plated two runs of its own to pull back within a run in the home half of the fourth.

Elder and Ellie Bailey ignited the offense with back-to-back singles. Bailey’s pinch runner Gabby Rawls forced a Cowgirl error on a stolen base that allowed Elder to score from third. Barraza then stepped up to the plate and dropped a double into shallow left field to plate the second run of the inning. Villa would knot the game up at three with a two-out single through the left side to cap off the inning.

Ranci Willis entered for starter Sage Hoover in the top of the fifth and forced three straight fly outs to blank the Cowgirls.

After a scoreless fifth inning from both sides, Tech put the go-ahead run on third in the sixth after Peyton Blythe ripped a double down the right-field line and stole third, but she was left stranded.

Willis would record the first out of the top of seventh before Fritz entered the game. Fritz would find herself in danger after loading the bases, but Riley Love flashed the leather and came up with a clutch play to end the inning.

Fritz retired the side in the top of the eighth to set up the Red Raider offense for the victory.

Next Up

Texas Tech and Oklahoma State will go toe-to-toe with the series on the line in the Sunday afternoon finale. First pitch is set for noon.

