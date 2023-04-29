Warm, sunny Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies. Northwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight, decreasing to around 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be sunny and very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Some parts of the viewing area will see temperatures in the 90s. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tomorrow's Highs (KCBD)

Sunday night will be breezy with east winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night will not be as cool with overnight temperatures in the lower 50s, and mostly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

