Hot Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westerly flow ensures temps continue to climb, leaving today’s highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with mostly sunny skies and moderate breezes. This afternoon, a strong boundary moves through, redirecting winds and combining with overnight cooling to drop lows to the 40s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

The cooler air mass means tomorrow’s highs and the highs for the next few days will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s Thursday.

