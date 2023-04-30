Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the 2100 block of South Loop 289.

Reports of a crash with injuries at South Loop 289 and University Avenue came in just before 4:30 Sunday morning. Multiple people suffered serious injuries.

The south to west flyover from IH-27 to South Loop 289 is currently closed. All westbound traffic on South Loop 289 is closed and is being diverted off the Loop east of IH-27.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as soon as we know any new information.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.