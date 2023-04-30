Parish steers No. 14 Tech past K-State

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 14 Texas Tech evened its series versus Kansas State on Saturday, winning 5-2 at Tointon Family Stadium. It was the second-straight low-scoring affair, however, this one went in Tech’s favor and puts the Red Raiders in position on Sunday to earn its fifth Big 12 series win in six tries.

Tech trailed 2-1 after three complete innings but scored the final four runs to earn the win on Saturday. In contrast to Friday night, the Red Raiders scored the first two runs before the Wildcats scored the next three to win 3-2.

The Red Raiders had another elite effort from their starting pitcher in the series as Trendan Parish tossed a career-high nine strikeouts on Saturday. He went five full innings and did not allow an earned run, nor did he issue a walk. Two runs were scored on his watch, both aided by defensive miscues.

Offensively, freshman Tracer Lopez spearheaded the Red Raiders’ comeback effort. The Tech shortstop was responsible for the go-ahead RBI single in the fourth inning and put some distance between the two teams in the sixth with a two-out, two-run home run to put Tech on top, 5-2.

The home run was the third for Lopez this season and it was the first allowed in Big 12 play by Wildcats’ starter German Fajardo.

It was 1-1 after a unique first inning to start the game. Tech benefited from a balk to bring home a run while the Wildcats produced a run using a baserunner that reached via a leadoff error; which was also a tense moment briefly as Parish was shaken up on the play.

In the bottom of the third, K-State took the lead 2-1 thanks to the Red Raiders’ third error in the first three innings. With runners on the corners and one out, a potential inning-ending double play turned into a run for KSU as Austin Green’s relay throw sailed above first base and out of play to allow a run to score and extend the inning.

From that point forward, Tech would put six straight zeros on the home team’s half of the scoreboard while mounting its comeback with a pair of runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Hudson White tore the cover off a ball for an RBI double in the fourth, scoring Gage Harrelson from first base to tie the game, 2-2. Harrelson worked a walk on the previous at-bat and was able to round the bases from first on White’s sharply hit ball that smacked off the left field wall. Lopez connected on the first pitch he saw to score White to put the Red Raiders in front 3-2 after Dillon Carter flew out to right field for the second out.

And while the RBI single in the fourth gave Tech the 3-2 lead. Lopez’s two-run home run in the sixth widened the gap to 5-2 for Texas Tech’s bullpen duo of Brandon Beckel (2.0 IP) and Kyle Robinson (2.0 IP) to close the door after Parish’s day was done.

Up Next

Sunday’s rubber match is a 1 p.m. first pitch.

