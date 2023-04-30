Sunday morning top stories: Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Multiple injured in early morning crash

Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the 2100 block of South Loop 289.

Police tell us multiple people sustained serious injuries in the crash.

One person seriously injured in Northeast Lubbock crash

Lubbock Police responded to 19th St. & I-27 around 7:40 Saturday night for a two-vehicle accident.

Police found one person with serious injuries.

Francisco Oropeza identified in Texas shooting

Police have identified 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza as the suspect wanted for shooting and killing 5 people in Cleveland, Texas Friday night.

Authorities say Oropeza shot and killed his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard because they were trying to sleep.

