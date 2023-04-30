Texas Tech softball falls in final regular season contest

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – A four-run fourth inning from No. 7 Oklahoma State would be the difference as Texas Tech fell in the final regular season contest, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

Prior to the contest, Texas Tech (30-21, 5-13 Big 12) celebrated Senior Day, where the team honored its six graduating seniors prior to the contest – Ellie Bailey, Peyton Blythe, Makinzy Herzog, Morgan Hornback, Kendall Fritz and Page Mindedahl.

“I can’t say enough about these seniors and the impact they have had,” head coach Craig Snider said. “They have done so much for this program and have left a brick in this stadium. They brought us so much on and off the field, and I could not be prouder.”

Head coach Craig Snider has tallied the most wins for a first-year head coach since Shannon Hays back in 2010. His five ranked wins is almost the most for a first-year head coach since Hays in 2010.

Makinzy Herzog (2-3) earned the nod in the circle and held the Cowgirls (41-9, 10-5 Big 12) scoreless through the first three frames because the game broke loose in the fourth.

The Red Raiders looked to strike early with runners in scoring position in the first two frames of the contest, but they would not be able to scratch across a run. In the top of the fourth, Oklahoma State strung together four runs off four hits and a walk.

The Cowgirls would again add four runs off four hits in the top of the fifth to end the game in five innings. Tech has only been run-ruled in two conference games this season, the fewest since 2019.

Kyra Aycock (9-1) picked up the win after scattering five hits and tallying three strikeouts.

Next Up

Texas Tech will take the week off for its conference bye week before heading to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the 2023 Big 12 Tournament. The league tournament will kick off on Thursday, May 11.

