Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - On Monday, Alexis Avila learned that she will spend the next 16 years of her life in prison. She was found guilty of throwing her newborn son into a dumpster in Jan. 2022.

The sentence came down from Judge William Shoobridge after a jury convicted her of attempted first degree murder and child abuse causing great bodily harm two weeks ago.

Shoobridge heard closing arguments on Monday. The State argued that, despite Avila’s mental illnesses, the crime was intentional and violent. The State said Avila showed no remorse for her actions until she heard the guilty verdict.

“Your Honor, what we see here is a pattern of someone who is not only showing remorse, but someone who, in fact, takes deliberate steps in her own recollection of this event to minimize her own role,” Attorney General Deputy of Prosecution Mark Probasco said. “It’s something that was manifest and clear in the video, which was that she was attempting to kill the most innocent life, the most helpless life, of her own child.”

The court also heard from the baby’s father, Stephen Astorga, who spoke on his son’s behalf.

“My son, my healthy, my loving and handsome baby boy, he is never going to forget the things you did,” Stephen Astorga said. “But, for that I can say that my son will be somebody one day, no matter how much he has been through.”

Then it was the defense’s turn.

Domingo Avila, the defendant’s father, stated she was raised in a loving home and he hopes to one day be a part of his grandson’s life.

“I also pray very much that one day we get the chance to meet our grandson, baby Saul, your honor, I ask that you please have mercy on her soul,” Domingo Avila said.

Alexis Avila was the last person to speak in court on Monday. During her statement, she cried while apologizing to her son and her family for her actions.

“I regret that I deprived him of having a loving and caring family,” she stated. “Yes, he has his dad, and he also has his dad’s family, but when my family and I love, we love hard and we love with everything we can. To my family, family is everything to us. My nephews and my niece are everything to myself and my parents.”

Shoobridge announced Avila’s 16-year prison sentence will be followed by two years of probation. After the sentence was read, he told Avila no sentence she serves will be harder than the life she has created for herself.

“You have given yourself a life sentence of knowing what you did with your child, and you have also given your son the same life sentence,” Shoobridge stated.

Avila was taken into custody on Monday morning; she will be 34 years old when she is released from prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
1 killed, 2 others injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at 19th & I-27 Saturday evening
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster
Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster
Lea County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigation
Authorities investigating homicide in Hobbs, man ‘suffered significant trauma’
A witness says the assistant high school principal was pummeled to the ground, kicked and had...
High school students allegedly mob, beat assistant principal
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon AFB Airman dies after being found unresponsive on base