Annual Lions Camp Bark & Brew raises money for kids, adults with disabilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thirty-two Lions Clubs across the South Plains are now able to better support people with disabilities thanks to the annual Camp Bark and Brew event held Sunday at Two Docs.

The money raised from the entry fees for the dog races and the booth fees from retail shops and food trucks goes to three beneficiaries. A past district governor, Terry Hawkins, said one of the beneficiaries is the Lions Camp.

“The first three or four weeks is just for kids from ages six to 16 for physical disabilities, any kind of disability from burns and being paralyzed to asthma,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said there are also diabetic camps, down syndrome camps and family camps.

Money raised with help from their four-legged friends in Lubbock also goes to the World Services for the Blind, which helps those who are blind learn skills to help them continue their routines independently.

“People who are blind or nearly blind can learn technology,” Hawkins said.

It also goes to provide leader dogs for the blind.

“That’s where you actually do pick up a dog. The puppies are raised for a year, and then they’re given to the blind person,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins created the event to bring Lions Clubs from across the South Plains in District 2T2 together.

“I wanted a district-wide event to happen in Lubbock because Lubbock’s the center of everything,” Hawkins said.

Now, four years later, she says she’s happy with how it’s turned out. It has given Lubbockites and their furry friends a way to give back.

If you weren’t able to make it to the annual Camp Bark and Brew, you can still donate to the three beneficiaries. Terry Hawkins said you can call her at (806) 787-7976 and she will make sure the money gets there.

