Authorities investigating homicide in Hobbs, man ‘suffered significant trauma’

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder in Hobbs.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to Burgess Street in Hobbs for reports of gunshots. Police were told a person had been injured during the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had “suffered significant trauma” and died. The man has not been identified.

Authorities stated the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator McKnight at (575)396-8281 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005.

