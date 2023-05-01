Local Listings
Authorities investigating homicide in Hobbs, man ‘suffered significant trauma’

Lea County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigation
Lea County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigation(Lea County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder in Hobbs.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to Burgess Street in Hobbs for reports of gunshots. Police were told a person had been injured during the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had “suffered significant trauma” and died. The man has not been identified.

Authorities stated the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator McKnight at (575)396-8281 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005.

