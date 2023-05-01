Casas for CASA raffle tickets on sale now

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For over fifteen years CASA of the South Plains has hosted its Casas for CASA playhouse raffle fundraiser. Raffle winners receive custom built playhouses, doghouses, storage buildings, or a $3,500 MasterCard gift card generously built and donated by local home builders and businesses. Every dollar raised during Casas for CASA helps to recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers that are desperately needed to serve children in foster care. By purchasing a raffle ticket, YOU will help us meet this year’s goal of $55,000 and ensure more children in foster care have the gift of a CASA Volunteer!

This year’s houses will be on display at Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) from April 21 - May 31!

Raffle tickets can be purchased online anytime or at Market Street at 98th & Quaker on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 - 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 - 5 p.m. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win. Houses will be delivered to winners Saturday, June 3. Click the winner guidelines below for additional details.

Online ticket sales end Tuesday, May 30 at 11:59 PM. Ticket purchases after that time can be made on-site Wednesday, May 31 at Market Street at 98th & Quaker from 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Raffle Tickets Prices:$5 each5 for $2015 for $50or 40 for $100!

Early ticket sales start Saturday, April 1. Early ticket buyers have a choice to hold on to their receipt and make the selection of their choice(s) at the Casas for CASA event site at Market Street beginning Friday, April 21, and running through Wednesday, May 31. Or the purchaser can randomly select their options in the fields below.

The funds raised during the event will go directly to CASA of the South Plains to help recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the foster care system in the South Plains.

