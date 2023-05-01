Local Listings
Crowe recognized; Wayland Baptist University students participate at Alpha Chi national convention

WBU students participate at Alpha Chi national convention
WBU students participate at Alpha Chi national convention(Wayland Baptist University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Dr. Rebekah Crowe, Professor of History in the Wayland Baptist University’s School of Behavioral and Social Sciences, was honored by Alpha Chi National College Honor Society during the society’s national convention.

Crowe, who serves as adviser for Wayland’s Alpha Chi chapter, was one of six advisers recognized with Distinguished Service Awards during the convention, which was held in Albuquerque, N.M. She was selected for her service to Region 1. Each region nominates an adviser.

Lara Noah, National Executive Director of Alpha Chi, presented Crowe with a clock commemorating the award.

“It’s an honor to recognize these advisers’ service,” Noah said, noting the society’s “heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and commitment they have shown through their work with Alpha Chi.”

Also attending the national convention were Wayland students Sarah Manchee and Elizabeth Wirth. Manchee presented part of her honors thesis at the convention, while Wirth served as student delegate for Wayland’s chapter. In all Region 1 and national Alpha Chi business issues, Wirth served as the chapter’s voting member.

Convention held in NM
Alpha Chi National College Honor Society invites membership to juniors, seniors, and graduate students from all disciplines in the top 10 percent of their classes at member institutions like Wayland. Chartered on more than 300 campuses nationwide, chapters induct approximately 10,000 students annually. Since the Society’s founding in 1922, Alpha Chi members, charged with upholding the tenets of Truth and Character, have dedicated themselves to “making scholarship effective for good.” Alpha Chi is a certified member in good standing of the Association of College Honor Societies.

