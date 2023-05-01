Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Buccaneers 27-22.(Source: AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this,” the team added, “we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett led the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 from Littlefield killed in semi collision on US 84
Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident at 19th & I-27
DPS identifies Lubbock woman killed in collision with semi in Dawson County
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire

Latest News

Authorities say the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing...
Search ongoing for Texas man accused of fatally shooting 5 neighbors
Terry Hawkin's dog, Jake, won second place in the disabled dog race at the fourth annual Camp...
Annual Lions Camp Bark & Brew raises money for kids, adults with disabilities
A city worker inspects the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive between Iowa and Perry...
Mississippi River waters keep rising in Iowa and Illinois
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for dog from pack that killed pony near 94th & U