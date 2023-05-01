Endless Fun Fest Sunday, May 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Endless Fun will host Lubbock’s first inflatable festival Sunday, May 7 at the Prima Vista Event Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will feature 15 of its most thrilling and unique inflatables for all ages.

Vendors from clothing, to crafts and food trucks will also be at the event.

Find more information here: https://www.endlessfunrentals.com/

