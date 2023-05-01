Local Listings
Endless Fun Fest Sunday, May 7

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Endless Fun will host Lubbock’s first inflatable festival Sunday, May 7 at the Prima Vista Event Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will feature 15 of its most thrilling and unique inflatables for all ages.

Vendors from clothing, to crafts and food trucks will also be at the event.

Find more information here: https://www.endlessfunrentals.com/

