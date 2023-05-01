Extra Innings Team of the Week: Denver City Mustangs

DENVER CITY, TX (KCBD) - The Denver City Mustangs are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

After taking down Brownfield in the season finale Tuesday 6-4, the Mustangs repeat as District Champs. This year, different from other years as Denver City began the season 1-13 before going 7-1 in district and winning seven straight.

This is also the first season for Joe Alvarado as the Mustangs new head coach, his work cut out for him early on but with the team catching fire late, they’ll look to make another deep playoff push with only one senior.

Their Bi-District matchup will be with Alpine, where Joe Alvarado began his coaching career, starting on Friday at 6pm from Crane High School.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.