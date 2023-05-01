KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lou

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lou KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old Husky mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Lou is very smart, outgoing and he loves to talk. He knows how to sit, does well on a leash and enjoys car rides. Lou is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

