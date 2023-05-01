Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lou

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lou KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old Husky mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Lou is very smart, outgoing and he loves to talk. He knows how to sit, does well on a leash and enjoys car rides. Lou is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rambo.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident at 19th & I-27
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for dog from pack that killed pony near 94th & U
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 from Littlefield killed in semi collision on US 84

Latest News

Meet Lou! He is a one-year-old Husky mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lou
Meet Rambo! He is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rambo
Meet Rambo! He is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Rambo
Meet Kelsey! She is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kelsey