LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Sheriff’s Department and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a two day Human Trafficking Operation on April 28th and April 29th.
The operation resulted in 17 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, 7 arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed additional charges:
- Guajardo, Misty, 43 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Delivery of Marijuana
- Dunne, Austin, 25 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Delivery of Marijuana
- LPD Warrant x 2
- Hightower, Octavya, 33 year old
- Prostitution
- LPD Warrants x 2
- Neel, Donald, 66 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Neufeld, Cody, 26 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Banister, Desirea, 29 year old
- Prostitution
- Qualls, Gary, 44 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Romero, Anthony, 36 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Rodriguez, Sierra, 27 year old
- Prostitution
- LPD Warrant
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Pinkert, Austin, 37 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Delivery of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Deberry, Monique, 26 year old
- Prostitution
- Jara, Daniel, 51 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport
- Bryer, Austin, 29 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Garrett, William, 72 year old
- Delivery of Dangerous Drug
- Torres, Desiree, 35 year old
- Prostitution
- Ollivier, Raymond, 34 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Cavazos, Francis, 36 year old
- Prostitution
- Edwards, Quamina, 41 year old
- LPD Warrants
- Parnell, Shannon, 45 year old
- Prostitution
- Ibarra, Frank, 48 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Torrez, Jocelyn, 22 year old
- Prostitution
- Jackson, Cammerius, 39 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Palomarez, John, 42 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- LPD Warrants x 2
- Gage, Benjamin, 30 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Manufacturing and Delivery
- LPD Warrants x 6
- Campbell, Jake, 37 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Blair, John, 58 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Jenkins, Jim Edwin, 45 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.