LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation

LPD human trafficking operation
LPD human trafficking operation(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Sheriff’s Department and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a two day Human Trafficking Operation on April 28th and April 29th.

The operation resulted in 17 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, 7 arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed additional charges:

  • Guajardo, Misty, 43 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
    • Delivery of Marijuana
  • Dunne, Austin, 25 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
    • Delivery of Marijuana
    • LPD Warrant x 2
  • Hightower, Octavya, 33 year old
    • Prostitution
    • LPD Warrants x 2
  • Neel, Donald, 66 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Neufeld, Cody, 26 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Banister, Desirea, 29 year old
    • Prostitution
  • Qualls, Gary, 44 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Romero, Anthony, 36 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Rodriguez, Sierra, 27 year old
    • Prostitution
    • LPD Warrant
    • Tampering with Physical Evidence
    • Resisting Arrest
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Pinkert, Austin, 37 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
    • Delivery of Marijuana
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Deberry, Monique, 26 year old
    • Prostitution
  • Jara, Daniel, 51 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
    • Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport
  • Bryer, Austin, 29 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Garrett, William, 72 year old
    • Delivery of Dangerous Drug
  • Torres, Desiree, 35 year old
    • Prostitution
  • Ollivier, Raymond, 34 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Cavazos, Francis, 36 year old
    • Prostitution
  • Edwards, Quamina, 41 year old
    • LPD Warrants
  • Parnell, Shannon, 45 year old
    • Prostitution
  • Ibarra, Frank, 48 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Torrez, Jocelyn, 22 year old
    • Prostitution
  • Jackson, Cammerius, 39 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Palomarez, John, 42 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
    • LPD Warrants x 2
  • Gage, Benjamin, 30 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
    • Manufacturing and Delivery
    • LPD Warrants x 6
  • Campbell, Jake, 37 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Blair, John, 58 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Jenkins, Jim Edwin, 45 year old
    • Solicitation Prostitution

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

