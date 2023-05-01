LP&L advises on conserving electricity, saving money in summer months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During the summer months, Lubbock citizens may notice a rise in their electricity bills.

Matt Rose, a spokesperson for Lubbock Power & Light, gave advise on how people can keep costs down. Rose stated air conditioning has a big influence on electricity bills during the summer months in West Texas.

“You see, your consumption of electricity double or even triple during that time frame, and as we know in Texas it gets very hot in the summer months,” Rose stated.

He said they see this every year; he stated the only solution is customers saving as much energy as possible.

“You can substantially cut down what you would have already used otherwise by doing everything you can to make your AC unit as efficient as it possibly can be,” he said.

AC units will be working overtime to keep homes at a comfortable temperature. People may think turning the AC off when they are not home might save the most money, but it could end up costing more in the long run. This can cause your AC unit to get overworked and freeze over, which would end in a huge expense. Rose said to use electricity with your daily routine.

“When you leave in the morning adjust your thermostat up, really six to eight degrees, and when your get home at night, slowly adjust that temperature back down,” he said.

People can help keep their homes cool by checking the insulation, closing the blinds and keeping out sunlight and turning off any unnecessary lights.

“It’s really about trying to maintain as much as you possibly can, the temperature inside your home,” he stated.

As for those summer blackouts, after a record hot summer last year, he does not anticipate any issues.

“Despite these high temperatures, the grid stood up, it performed well,” he said. “Looking at these next summer months we don’t get any indication that that’s not gonna be the case this summer.”

LP&L announced their lower rates starting this month, but with higher usage in the summer, people should still take steps to lower their usage of energy to combat higher temperatures. Individuals can find more ways to conserve energy and to keep their pockets heavier here.

