Lubbock Animal Services searching for dog from pack that killed pony near 94th & U

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on Sunday morning.

LAS Director Steven Green tells us two of the three dogs were captured by animal control officers around 94th Street and Avenue U, but they’re still looking for the third, a black and tan German Shepard.

One social media post said animal control officers were shooting at the dogs, but neither of the captured dogs had any wounds from firearms. Animal Services said Lubbock police may have used a taser on one of the dogs.

The incident happened around 11 a.m.

If you have any information about this incident or if you believe you’ve seen this third dog, you can contact Lubbock Animal Services at (806) 775-2057.

