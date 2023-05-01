Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Animal Services searching for dog from pack that killed pony near 94th & U

Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on Sunday morning.(Peyton, Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on Sunday morning.

LAS Director Steven Green tells us two of the three dogs were captured by animal control officers around 94th Street and Avenue U, but they’re still looking for the third, a black and tan German Shepard.

One social media post said animal control officers were shooting at the dogs, but neither of the captured dogs had any wounds from firearms. Animal Services said Lubbock police may have used a taser on one of the dogs.

The incident happened around 11 a.m.

If you have any information about this incident or if you believe you’ve seen this third dog, you can contact Lubbock Animal Services at (806) 775-2057.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 from Littlefield killed in semi collision on US 84
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident at 19th & I-27
Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289
DPS identifies Lubbock woman killed in collision with semi in Dawson County
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289
Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident at 19th & I-27
Source: KCBD Video
Winners announced for Keep Lubbock Beautiful Art Contest