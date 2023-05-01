Local Listings
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U

By KCBD Staff and Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services has located the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on Sunday morning.

LAS Director Steven Greene stated they are still looking for the owners of the dogs.

Green stated two of the three dogs were captured by animal control officers around 94th Street and Avenue U the day of the attack. The last of the dog pack, a black and tan German Shepard, was located and captured on Monday.

One social media post said animal control officers were shooting at the dogs, but the dogs did not have any wounds from firearms. Animal Services said Lubbock police may have used a taser on one of the dogs.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

