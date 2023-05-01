Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Christopher Carmona, 22
Christopher Carmona, 22(Lubbock Police)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of 23-year-old Walter Harper.

In the earlier hours of May 11, 2020, Lubbock police responded to the area of 50th Street and Bangor Avenue for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found Harper, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Harper was involved in an altercation with Christopher Carmona. The two men were reportedly arguing over a relationship with a woman outside the King David Trails Apartment. During the altercation, Carmona shot at Harper. He attempted to run away, but Carmona fired more shots that struck and injured Harper.

Harper collapsed in the 4900 black of Bangor Avenue and died from his injuries.

Carmona was arrested later that morning and held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to murder in a Lubbock County court on Monday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
1 killed, 2 others injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at 19th & I-27 Saturday evening
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
WBU students participate at Alpha Chi national convention
Crowe recognized; Wayland Baptist University students participate at Alpha Chi national convention